Give someone the gift of truth
I tried to find a way to state this that doesn’t sound self-satisfied or egotistical, which I don’t wish to put across. But all I can think of is this: I offer the following as a gift of truth, and the permission to see and say the truth, for anyone who needs it. I’m not specially insightful about this issue, nothing below is original, and countless oth…
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