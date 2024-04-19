Getting a new tooth
things to consider
Yesterday I finally got a titanium post implanted in my jaw in preparation for a false tooth. This will be my second implant. My teeth began falling apart in my 20s, costing me north of $25,000 over the years. I’ve only been lucky in that the visible part of my teeth when I smile has not been affected.
If you are in a similar situation, my experience may…
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