Get in hosers-it's 1984
tour of my childhood 45s collection
Let’s have something nice and fun, eh?
Older people know this. Younger people want to know it.
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The answer is yes. The 1980s were wonderful. You can’t imagine what a glorious time it was to be a kid and a teen. Y…
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