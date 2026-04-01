Gen Z are the philosophical zombies of thought experiments
We’re seeing a new kind of “person” that we’ve never seen before. Starting with young millennials, but highly characteristic of Gen Z.
This new kind of person can only be described as having no personality. I mean that literally. They actually don’t have personalities.
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