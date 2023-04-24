Gays Save The World
By Having Slightly Less Anonymous Butt Sex Than Usual
Episode 117:
-Gay men are superheroes who saved the world by temporarily reducing the number of orgies they attended.
-Women are waking up to what "trans" really is, and always has been, and Megyn Kelly is a leading voice.
-Karen Inc. is invading substack with demands to be "protected" from "hate speech" and "misogyny" and, well, just everything. Substac…
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