Gay marriage as Trojan Horse
It is bizarre that society's mind was turned so quickly, on a chronological dime, over "trans." If you haven't thought about it from this angle, please do. I think you'll be disturbed at what you realize. What you think is just settled common knowledge today, in 2025, can be completely reversed next year. Will you remember what you thought in this year,…
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