Gallows humor salves the hurt
For 20 years I was the director of a nonprofit called Funeral Consumers Alliance. Think of FCA as Consumer Reports magazine, but focused only on the funeral purchase.
Our job was to offer education on funeral options, costs, and the legal rights of consumers. The goal was to “lower unjustifiable burial costs” by giving the buying public accurate informat…
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