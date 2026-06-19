Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
6h

That was a great series.

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H. Neill Augustine's avatar
H. Neill Augustine
4h

Nicely done - but shoe-in through me (heh), as it's written shoo-in.

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