Here is something beautiful to listen to, but I need to tell you a story first. It will make the listening sweeter.

I’ve posted about this piece before, but in talking it over with my friend Holly, who was looking for some musical recommendations, I have more thoughts about it.

It’s the Coronation Suite for the British dramatization of the life of young Queen Victoria in the early 19th century. Victoria was a longshot for the throne, and like most children of these courts, was brought up by wicked narcissists.

This piece is simple, and it repeats the melodic phrase/theme a lot. Maybe I have phillistine tastes, but I’m moved by beautiful melodic phrases and themes, like you get in the best movie scores, much more than I am by very long “sophisticated” compositions.

This arrangement builds harmonic layers on top of the thematic phrase, like adding thin layers of caramel one by one, alternating with cake and salt.

By the time the pipe organ comes in I’m weeping every time I listen to it.

There are subtleties to this piece. There’s a repeated sung phrase, “Gloriana, hallelujah.” That is an allusion to Elizabeth I, the Virgin Queen. She was sometimes spoken of as “Gloriana, the faerie queene.” This is meant to connect these two women as part of a kind or a historical progression.

Elizabeth was also not guaranteed the throne. Daughter of Henry VIII by Anne Boleyn, Elizabeth was declared a legal bastard and removed from the line of succession when her father, Henry VIII, had her mother beheaded on false charges of adultery, incest, and witchcraft.



Elizabeth’s elder half-sister, Mary I, nearly had her killed at least once, and locked her up in the tower under suspicion of treason twice. The European courts were simon-pure, distilled Cluster B. The children were used and abused until they didn’t know which way was up. It was the kind of environment where you look at the totality and think, “It wasn’t possible to survive here without becoming a monster out of sheer self-preservation.”

That is to say that Elizabeth Tudor was no shoe-in for the crown. While she was added back to the succession, she was still a legal bastard.



Then her sister Mary I (“bloody Mary”, though that’s not quite fair) died, leaving the crown to Elizabeth at age 25.

What does this have to do with the musical piece I’m teasing you with? You’ll hear the sound-effect of horse hooves beating at a gallop.

I’d bet good money that that is a musical allusion to the traditional story of how Elizabeth I learned she had inherited the throne.

The story is this. A rider sped from London to Hatfield House to tell (princess) Elizabeth the news. He dismounted and knelt to Elizabeth, who was reading a book under the oak tree at Hatfield House.

She replied, “This is the Lord’s work, and it is marvelous in our eyes.”