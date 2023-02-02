Fresh, hot take you're gonna love/hate
Gay men marry their mothers just as surely as straight men do.
We do it through idolizing Cluster B female stars. The gay pantheon is a glittering revue of one borderline, narcissist, and histrionic woman after another.
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