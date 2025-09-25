Forgiveness-first draft thoughts
On this weekend’s show, I’m going to talk about forgiveness. What follows are first-draft thoughts. I don’t claim to have figured this all out, and I don’t promise that I’ll remain consistent. I might change my mind.
“Forgiveness discourse” is what I call the popular societal push to perform that you have forgiven someone who has wronged you. Yes, I am …
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