NOTE: This episode was recorded before the latest assassination attempt (my God, that I had to write that) on President Trump, so there is no coverage of that in tonight’s show.

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-Turns out one of the most hallowed liberal “good guy” organizations has been paying millions of dollars to members of the KKK and neo-Nazi groups to make the “white supremacy” happen that the left needs to keep existing.

-Why is the normal straight world turning gay? Why do young heterosexuals talk and act like they’re in a gay bathhouse in 1977?

-Potpourri du Moquerie featuring: influencers and the men who mock them!

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