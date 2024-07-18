First draft thoughts on "the high road"
UPDATE: I’m putting this post back up, but without the ability to comment. I took it down because I was getting flak I didn’t want to get, but now I’m highly irritated. The “turn the other cheek” crowd seems to have the conversational upper hand now, and I want that side to have to contend with my side (we’re not “enemies",” but we are in adversarial po…
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