FIRE SAFETY!
This could save your life.
I just had an adventure. Everything right now is fine and safe or I would not be writing this. Breathe easy.
On shutting off my tractor mower it backfired and flames started coming out from under the hood. Not just one flame that winked out, but orange flames that kept going.
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