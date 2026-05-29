Episode 275, May 28, 2026

We know you’ve been waiting and thank you for your patience. This week has been hell for me (Josh) and hard for Kevin (the other half of Disaffected) who’s been going through Internet outages at all the wrong times. My cat’s death at the last minute fouled up the show schedule, but you’ll enjoy this.

Our friend Scott Kim sits in for me with blood-curdling (yes, literally) tales of his spicy, Korean-inflected Cluster B monster mom.

Enjoy “Miso Traumatized.” Special for you with free egg roll!