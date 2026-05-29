FINALLY! Korean Monster Mommies
Episode 275, May 28, 2026
We know you’ve been waiting and thank you for your patience. This week has been hell for me (Josh) and hard for Kevin (the other half of Disaffected) who’s been going through Internet outages at all the wrong times. My cat’s death at the last minute fouled up the show schedule, but you’ll enjoy this.
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Our friend Scott Kim sits in for me with blood-curdling (yes, literally) tales of his spicy, Korean-inflected Cluster B monster mom.
Enjoy “Miso Traumatized.” Special for you with free egg roll!
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.