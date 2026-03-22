Fighting the Feminocracy
Ep. 266, March 22, 2026
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
-Whenever a woman is caughting beating on a man or her own child, we see the common reaction: “she needs help.” What’s going on in our minds that we think the female abus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.