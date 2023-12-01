Feminists: tell me what you believe?
This is an invitation to anyone who labels herself a feminist to tell me specifically what that means to you. As readers know, I often discuss how I don’t like, believe in, or approve of feminism.
But there are a number of women in the Disaffected audience, and who I “know” on social media, who identify themselves as feminists. And many of them are inte…
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