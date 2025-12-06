'Feminism is the greatest threat facing the West'
Josh speaks with Icelandic journalist Iris Erlingsdottir
Icelander Iris Erlingsdottir (a naturalized American for 25 years) íris erlingsdóttiris a well-known journalist and podcaster in her native country. She’s also a fan of Disaffected, and shares the concern about the feminization of Western countries. The turn to a Cluster B feminine style of state mismanagement, she says, has made European countries like Iceland into matr…
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