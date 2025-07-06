Female Trouble
women gone wrong
Tonight’s episode is love it or hate it. We go after modern women’s behavior—feminist delusions, Cluster B chaos, self-destruction, real misogyny: women hating women.
This is Ladies Night and we’re going hard.
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