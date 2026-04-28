Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Rabbi R. Karpov, Ph.D.'s avatar
Rabbi R. Karpov, Ph.D.
36m

Thank you, Josh. Now I feel appreciated. Yes, I have such hats and shall commit to wearing those great outfits more. I do appreciate you.

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Elizabeth Neville's avatar
Elizabeth Neville
13m

She’s extraordinary. That gargoyle at Vogue refusing to put her on the cover- after glorifying HR, JB, and MO- disgraceful. 🤯

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