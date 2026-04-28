This is how to be a grand dame.

This is timeless female elegance. Jackie Kennedy couldn’t approach this; she was too caught up in very au courant early 60s trends. There has never been a better put together American first lady than Melania Trump.

Tailored suits, almost Dior New Look. Peplum. Smart hat. Hair in a chignon.

Eyes, hair, mouth, figure

Dress, voice, style, movement

Hands, magic, rings, glamour

Face, diamonds, excitement, image

Mrs. Trump knows it. Mrs. Peron knew it, too.