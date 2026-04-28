Female sartorial perfection
This is how to be a grand dame.
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This is timeless female elegance. Jackie Kennedy couldn’t approach this; she was too caught up in very au courant early 60s trends. There has never been a better put together American first lady than Melania Trump.
Tailored suits, almost Dior New Look. Peplum. Smart hat. Hair in a chignon.
Eyes, hair, mouth, figure
Dress, voice, style, movement
Hands, magic, rings, glamour
Face, diamonds, excitement, image
Mrs. Trump knows it. Mrs. Peron knew it, too.
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Thank you, Josh. Now I feel appreciated. Yes, I have such hats and shall commit to wearing those great outfits more. I do appreciate you.
She’s extraordinary. That gargoyle at Vogue refusing to put her on the cover- after glorifying HR, JB, and MO- disgraceful. 🤯