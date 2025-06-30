F*ck New York
that's what's going to happen if they elect Zohran Mamdani
Episode 229, June 29, 2025
That's exactly what's going to happen if New York City elects the Muslim socialist radical Zohran Mamdani. We go behind the left's baffling adoration to show just how dangerous and unhinged this guy's beliefs are. You won't believe his policy platforms. Josh talks directly to secular leftist Jews to make a plea to break their l…
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