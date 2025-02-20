Fat cats
It’s turned into cat week around here. Well, I’ve been posting my cats a lot I suppose is a more accurate statement. Since people seem to like them, and Shredder especially, here’s some more cat musings.
Shredder is the magical children’s book creature in real life that he seems to be in the photos. Everyone who has met him is taken with him. He’s the p…
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