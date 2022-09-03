Fascism begins in the home, yes it does
Note to readers: This piece refers to my weekly show, Disaffected, and the underlying “thesis” that drives it. If you’re interested in that in more detail, I suggest listening to the very first episode, Mommie Issues. Don’t let the title fool you. It’s not only personal. It draws the connection between the child’s experience of personality disordered do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.