Family was never the problem
‘Far be it from me to advocate “family” entertainment. The word “family” as used in this phrase describes a dream unit presided over by a daughter’s idea of a father, kept spic-and-span by a son’s idea of a mother, and romped in (innocently) by a parent’s idea of children. In fact, if someone were to set up a production in which Miss Bette Davis was dir…
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