Facing the most painful truth is the only way to freedom
What I'm about to write will sound hard, but I don't have hard intentions. This is aimed at those who have a fully personality disordered loved one. I’m addressing people who have been caught in a cycle of disappointment, uncertainty, and neglect or abuse from a close family member. Mostly, this will apply to those with problem parents, but it may apply…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.