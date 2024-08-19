Facecrime
Episode 185
-The UK continues to prosecute people for looking the wrong way at street violence; it's domestic Cluster B scaled up.
-60s era hippies are old now, but they're convinced they're still living in the days of packing up your VW to go down south and help the po black folk. Who are these people, and what do they believe?
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