Extinguish the spark
Though I wait too long between haircuts because I’m a cheap, miserly Yankee, going to the barber shop is one of my favorite errands. I found Clay, my barber, 20 years ago. His shop was the closest one to my new office at my new job. I’ve been going to Clay ever since, even though I live 45 minutes away. I go because there’s no nonsense, no expensive sce…
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