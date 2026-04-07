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SpringHeelJane's avatar
SpringHeelJane
Apr 7

I often ask myself why I'm the only one in my family to be self aware of our cluster B dynamic. For me it came down to the life long ,nagging feeling that something was wrong with me. Waking up to the realization of a personality disorder is both terrifying and freeing. Naming the beast is the first step to healing.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
Apr 7

After seeing dozens of therapist, I started with a new grad. All he wanted to talk about was my parents. I wanted to move on from that( for the ump teenth time) . A light came on and I realized that I had made so many bad decisions" because of my parents" but I was an adult now. I could keep doing stupid things and winning stupid prizes because" my parents" or I could make better choices and maybe get better outcomes( or not) but I had no one to blame but myself for my choices 33 years after the fact.

That's when I started to make progress.

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