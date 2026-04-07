Or, call this short piece “Secondhand Therapy.” It’s when I pass on to you things I’ve learned from my “shrink”, but without the lingering odor.

Let me tell you the most important, foundational statement anyone ever told me. This is the key, I believe, to mental and emotional freedom. It's the key to getting out from under the oppression of lies. It comes at the end, but stay with me please.



I once asked my therapist (old, conservative, old-school, based, hard-ass) what quality a person had to have to make significant progress past the destructive traits left by childhood trauma. I assume you all know I mean the real kind, like what I went through.



Why, I asked him, was I able to make real progress to get past some of my worst character traits and to genuinely start to (forgive me) "heal" when my mother couldn't? Why do some people wake up to who they are, and what the world really is, and some don't?



I don't mean to imply that I've fixed everything in myself; I haven't. That's obvious to anyone who knows me or reads my social media. But I do mean making signficant progress that's meaningful.



He said that the quality a person must have to be able to do this is the ability to tolerate hearing, and to accept, that everything they thought they knew was wrong. About human nature, about love, about power, politics, right and wrong.



It rocked me back in the moment because I could feel in my bones that it was true.



This applies to all humans, not just people who've been through abusive families powered by narcissism. It works for anyone who is looking at the world and realizing that the explanations they've believed all along don't work. Don't make sense.



If I could suggest one practice for anyone with this kind of thing on their mind, I'd say do your best to force yourself to be open to the possibility that you've been profoundly wrong. Maybe even terrifyingly wrong (that's how I felt).



Let it be a possibility that you were badly misled, and that something you believe that feels like a sacred truth might, in actual fact, have been a lie all along.



It's hard. But having been through it, I can confirm that you will survive, and it's better on the other side.