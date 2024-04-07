Everything is weird now
this restaurant is wrong
New Normal has degraded our manners, our expectations, our work ethic, the availability of basic products, and much more. It has also made lots of things weird.
Like this restaurant up the road from me. I live in the country about two miles outside Montpelier, Vermont. My route to get to the major highway takes me through classic New England hamlets of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.