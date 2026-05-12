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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
2h

Reporting from Poland: country with ethnic homogeneity over 99% polish white of course has to have ads with black people. All mainstream fashion brands do it since 2015 when I noticed: brown, Asian, optional white. International IT firms also have ads full of brown people. It’s very weird, like they copypasted their marketing from completely different context and didn’t even bother.

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Sara the Editor's avatar
Sara the Editor
1h

Penelope was loyal, faithful, and clever. She was not a bitchy girlboss.

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