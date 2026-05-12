This is a short one-probably a first draft for a segment on the show this coming week.-J

The most frustrating bit of conversation I see is the claim that woke is over, or that it’s in decline. People say this because Trump was elected, or because we had one modest win against transing kids in the Supreme Court (but nothing from the court or national legislature that stops this mutilation across the country), or because fewer kids are calling themselves they/them according to polls.

Woke is nowhere near dead. It’s American culture that’s very nearly dead, and it may be actually dead and unrecoverable.

There is not a single organ of culture, high or low, academic or studio-based, that has not been taken by force. The politics of resentment from feminism, black-people-worship, white-people-are-the-devil ideology, illegal-alien-lovers—it’s everywhere all the time.

It’s movies. It’s what we call “TV” in the streaming era. It’s every university and college. It’s every news broadcast.

It’s everything you encounter casually doing business online. One “small” example. No, not an “isolated” example. A representative example that stands in for nearly every transaction I typically make online, be it browsing or a purchase, or banking.

I open up Disaffected’s PayPal account to book contributions and send thank yous. I’m immediately smacked with a picture of a Black Entrepreneurial Couple which is supposed to Inspire me. Why, look how PayPal helped these Underserved but brilliant innovators open a beans and rice food truck!



Click through to the next page. I’m shown a 20-year-old mixed-race (but you’re supposed to see her as Blackity Black) woman in some fake Bantu headdress doodling in primary colors on an Ipad. Look how PayPal helped this unrecognized genius Artist of Color Break All Barriers and Be Her Own Dream!

You’ve seen this for years, more than a decade, in nearly every ad you see. White people are either missing entirely, or they’re represented as the small minority of the US population. Most people, you see, are People of Color. Most families, you see, have a mixed race black and white couple, and cafe au lait children.

That’s literally almost every single advertisement for insurance, groceries, travel, hotels, car rentals. Everything. Count them next time. Count the number of ads you see in a day. Mark down the percentage of black/brown/anything-but-white models used in the ads.

This has never been about “equal representation.” It’s always been about supremacy, the very thing the left accuses white people/moderates/conservatives of trying to achieve.

One of the most foundational stories of the West, The Odyssey, is not spared. It was bad enough when Brit TV gave us black Anne Boleyn (yes, they really did). Now the last American film director to even get close to the status of “director auteur” in our era has completely caved.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has (insert “apparently” for all of this; it appears to be true from reports, but can’t be 100 percent confirmed) cast Lupita Nyong’o, black and African, as Helen of Troy. Guess who’s credibly rumored to play Achilles? That’s right. Ellen Page, the diminutive actress who cut off her breasts, starved herself, went on testosterone, developed dead eyes, and tells the world she’s a man called “Elliott.”

And guess who’s cast as a “bard” or “storyteller” in this ancient Greek epic? Naturally, a currently popular rapper named Travis Scott. Why? Well, because rap is just like ancient poetry!

Don’t worry, feminism’s got its claws in this one, too. Nolan is apparently using the latest “feminist” translation of The Odyssey.

Here comes Anne Hathaway to girlboss it up:

This is trash. All of this is trash culture. Low culture. Craven, stupid, undignified.

And it’s everything, everywhere, all the time.