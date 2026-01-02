Everyday Cluster B
Jan 2, 2026
Narcissistic and dishonest behavior is the coin of the digital realm as we all know.
It’s useful to annotate it, though, and point out in steps exactly what’s going on. What is the motivation behind this behavior? What does the aggressor claim he’s doing, and how does that compare to what he seems to be actually doing?
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