Every single primetime true crime investigation
Victim is a young woman. She got married with “high hopes.”
Has some kids with husband. Decides he’s not her “dream man.”
Divorces him 7 years into the marriage, leaving her kids in a broken home.
Increases thickness of makeup and poses for risqué selfies [she calls the g-string butt-thrust pose ‘looking cute!’] with that big fake toothful televangelist s…
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