Episode 94: The New Normal
—The mid-term elections: Insane voters, cheating, or both?
—The difference between a victimhood identity and actually being victimized, and why it matters
—Public indecency and outrageous behavior has been almost completely normalized in Western society. No one should wonder at the American electorate after seeing what we've all rolled over and accepted…
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