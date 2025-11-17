Episode 249: The People Who Could Have Been
November 16, 2025
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—When your parent has a personality disorder, it affects you for life, but you can grow past the trauma if you let go of unrealistic hopes. We’ll talk about how to re-frame your view of what’s possible with abusive parents so you can get to the other side and find peace.
—Sadism has become mainstreamed and normalized. Two …
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