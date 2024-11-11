Episode 197: Schadenfreude
We did it. Sanity won the election. All three branches of government are now in conservative hands. It's been a banner week for common sense, but a psychological travesty for the woke. And that means fun for us! We'll go through the best in woke meltdowns.
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