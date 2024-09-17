Hey everyone-

We lost a half hour of the show, and the best block, due to tech trouble. So there’s no analysis of the debate included. Frustrating, and we’re sorry.

But we’re going to re-do it and add to it and have an extra show-let this week, and I’ll announce that here.

Enjoy Part I on Rumble

Enjoy Part I on Youtube

-Hide your cats, hide your wife, cuz …