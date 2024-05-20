Episode 172
May 18, 2024
—Bringin' da hood up in da house! Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have a bitch throw-down in the House and we're gonna call it like a baseball game.
-Race 2 Retardation: a 23-year-old black Marine from Maine was arrested and charged with attempted murder after law enforcement discovered his plans. The suspect's not…
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