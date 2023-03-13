Episode 111: A Republic If You Can Keep It
-Your government has lied to you about the incident at the Capitol on January 6, and they did it to imprison conservatives in modern day gulags. We'll look at the tape they hid from you.
-The Burlington Vermont City Council continues its journey through adult-onset anencephaly with a new resolution to go full troon, all the time. Though they don't name …
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