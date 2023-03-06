Episode 110: Transactional Wokeness
-The woman who gay-bashed Stonewell original Fred Sargeant at Burlington's 2022 Pride Parade gets let off with community service and "charges dismissed."
-"Historic first gay woman Congressional rep from Vermont" Becca Bailint's election efforts got a $1 million ad buy boost from the disgraced FTX crypto company being investiaged for theft and fraud.
Disa…
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