Episode 109: War Footing
-Vermont's Senate Bill 37 should be titled the Vermont Child Abduction and Mutilation Act. This week our senate took up their version of a house bill that will turn this state into a legal sanctuary for parents and pedos who want to sex-change children.
Guess what? The bill will require Vermont colleges to provide free sex changes and abortions.
-Dispat…
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