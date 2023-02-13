Episode 106: Das Ray-ciss!
-It's totally cool for people of color to be racist against white people and anyway it's not racist and I'm gonna splain how
-Bumptious Borderline Babes are trying to get them some prison murderer daddy and they're telling the world about it.
-Commercial surrogacy is human trafficking, it's commissioning, buying, and selling babies. Women and gay men are…
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