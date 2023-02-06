Episode 105: Give Me The Child
—Donald Trump announces his presidential run with a jeremiad against transing children and promises to prosecute and de-fund institutions that abuse children this way.
—Munchausen's Syndrome by Proxy is totally open and socially acceptable now, as long as it's for "trans." Mothers are doing psychological abuse on children as young as toddlers right out …
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