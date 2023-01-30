Episode 104: This is Absurd!
Episode 104: This is absurd!
-A Pfizer consultant gets caught on camera admitting the company is mutating the Covid virus for profit then goes full after-midnight-Gremlin at Project Veritas
-The correlation between being a white liberal woman and neuroticism and mental illness is so strong even some feminists can't deny it. But we'll see how they try to t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.