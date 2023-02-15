EMERGENCY: VT to Legalize Child Abuse
House Bill 89 is an abuser's charter
This is so important I’m coming right out and pleading with you to share this with anyone you know.
Tonight, February 14, at 9 pm US Eastern time, Disaffected is putting out a special episode on a bill that will make the state a legal sanctuary for parents who kidnap their child to trans them.
House Bill 89, packaged as a bill to protect women seeking a…
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