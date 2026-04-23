Join Josh and Mike Harlow live at 2pm US Eastern, Thursday, April 23, 2026. We’re going to talk about why the straight world has become SO GAY. Why did Mr. and Mrs. America adopt the sexual values of the lewdest segment of the population?

If you’re looking to hear two gay men talk down “the gay community”, this is for you. Come for the internalized homophobia and stay for the laughs!

2 pm US Eastern with live chat on:

Youtube

Rumble

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