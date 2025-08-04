Drowning flies in vinegar
why you need "jerks" for social harmony
The Players:
-A transsexual man who parades himself around on Twitter under the name SapphicSnuggles. This man has two children and an ex-wife. He takes photographs of himself wearing spaghetti-strap filmy tops to show off his implanted tits while he leers at the camera with the eye-bulging psychopath “smile.” He joins conversations and begins spewing o…
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