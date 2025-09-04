Dress you up in ornamentation
Musical interlude
This may be an example of my personal, near-autist-level obsession with tiny details. I’ve got a lot of those. Like the princess and her pea, I’m highly sensitive to very small elements, trifles, in the music and art that appeals to me. Maybe no one else hears or sees these things. If that’s the case, I hope this is enjoyable to read just the same.
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