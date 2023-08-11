Don't play 'Tower of Babel'
adopting the woke's terminology is to enact woke
Are you among the growing set of post-liberals/former leftists/disaffected-and-alienated-from the left? Pick the term you like the most, that offends you the least, and please know I mean that term and move past that without making this conversation about my terminology, please. Thank you.
If you answered yes, I’m in your set, too. Our set has some prob…
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