Don't live in a Millennial Mortuary
That’s what I call the current interior design look: Millennial Mortuary. Grey on white. Flat surfaces. No curves.
“Clean.”
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No, actually, it’s sterile. Hostile to the human eye. Cold. Functional. It’s the aesthet…
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