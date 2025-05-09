Dolly Slocum
“Mister Josh you better get in here!” my aunt Connie said when I walked into my grandmother’s apartment after school. Aunt Connie said it in with her trademark giggle-cackle that sounds like mine. “Dolly Slocum is sassing back and I told her just wait until Daddy gets home.”
Connie was sitting in her wooden rocking chair that looked exactly like the one…
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