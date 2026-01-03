Do you need someone to talk to?
book an hour with me
Especially since a goodly amount of people recently subscribed for the first time (thank you!), I want to remind or let you know that I offer one-hour video call sessions. Nope, I don’t have a “mental health degree,” nor do I want one. I’m a peer with lifelong personal and professional experience with narcissistic and abusive family and work structures.…
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